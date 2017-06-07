New Well Permits Issued for Columbiana County

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources awarded three new permits for horizontal wells in the Utica shale for the week ended June 3, all of them in Columbiana County.

Houston-based Hilcorp Energy Co. secured all three of the permits for wells in Elk Run Township at the Scheel property. They are the first wells ODNR has permitted in the county this year.

Hilcorp has also applied for a permit for a fourth well at the site, according to ODNR.

The last time ODNR issued permits in Columbiana County was November 4, 2016, when 10 were awarded to Hilcorp for a well pad in Fairfield Township. Three of those wells are now in production, according to ODNR.

There were no other permits issued across eastern Ohio’s Utica, according to ODNR.

As of June 3, ODNR has issued 2,518 permits across the Utica and 2,014 are drilled. Of that number, 1,570 wells are in production in the Utica, according to ODNR.

No new permits were issued in Lawrence or Mercer counties in western Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

