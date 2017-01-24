Nominations Open for Lawrence Mercer Athena Awards

0 0 0 0

HERMITAGE, Pa. – The Lawrence Mercer Athena Awards banquet will take place April 18 at the New Castle Country Club. Nominations for honorees are being accepted through March 15.

Award-winners are selected from three categories. The Leadership Award criteria includes:

Have achieved the highest level of professional excellence.

Contribute time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community.

Actively assist others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential.

The Athena Young Professional Leadership Award was established in 2007 to honor emerging leaders. There are no specific age qualifications; however, candidates should be at least college age and have embarked on their career path.

Athena Young Professional Leadership Award recipients are emerging leaders who demonstrate excellence, creativity, and initiative in their business or professions, provide valuable service by contributing time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community and clearly serves as a role models for young women personally and professionally.

The Organizational Leadership Award was established in 2010 to honor organizations and businesses. For this award, the business or organization must:

Create an organizational culture that encourages women employees to achieve their full leadership potential.

Give back to the larger community of women and girls by providing and/ or supporting leadership development opportunities and initiatives.

Completed nomination forms can be emailed to AthenaApply@gmail.com or Lawrence Mercer Athena, P.O. Box 1226, Hermitage, Pa. 16148. For questions or to obtain nomination forms, send an email to lawmerathena@gmail.com or Linda Nitch at the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp., nitch.pa@gmail.com.

