North Jackson Concrete Artist Joins National Collaborative

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio – Jess Warren, owner of Quest-Crete Studios here and an artist creating concrete sculptures, has been selected as a new member of a national collaborative of similar artists, Concrete Wolf Pack.

Warren creates concrete countertops, tabletops, fireplaces and other customized works. Concrete Wolf Pack was organized to get artists working together, founder Chad Guthmiller said in a release, and to create bigger and better projects.

“Once I met the other members of the group, I truly realized what an honor it was to be selected,” Warren said.

The group recently met in South Dakota to create several original pieces, including a diamond-studded patio bar featuring the logo of the Northern State University Northern Wolves and a large sculpture of a salmon. The Northern State piece will be raffled off as a fundraiser for the school’s athletics programs, while the second is available.

Other members of the group are Cody Carpenter from Arizona, Jake Brady, Josh Gaston and Jeremy Marshall from Florida, Warren Ness from Washington and Joshua Russell from Michigan.

For more information on Concrete Wolf pack and their collaborative pieces, visit their Facebook page.

Pictured: Jess Warren works on a piece of concrete in his studio in North Jackson.

