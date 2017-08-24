Northern States Metals Names Mack as President

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The board of directors of Northern States Metals has appointed Kenneth Mack as the company’s president and CEO.

Northern States Metals provides custom-designed and engineered aluminum extrusions, parts and products. The company owns of Solar FlexRack, a ground mount solar-racking system for the commercial and utility scale solar industry.

“Northern States Metals recognizes the synergies between great products, exceptional quality and world-class services and I am proud to be leading a company that is thoroughly dedicated to its customers,” said Mack in a news release.

Mack had been acting as interim president since April and will join the company’s board of directors.

“Ken has a track record of strong leadership both inside and outside of the company. He has been a successful executive here during his tenure, and his deep knowledge of operations and manufacturing, together with his vision and business acumen, make Ken uniquely qualified to lead NSM successfully into the future,” said Paul Cusson, chairman of the board and founder of the company.

Mack joined the company in September 2015 as executive vice president of operations and engineering.

Before joining NSM, Mack was director of global supply chain at Streetsboro-based Permco Inc., awhere he was responsible for manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and China.

Pictured: Kenneth Mack, president and CEO of Northern States Metals.

