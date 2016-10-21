Northwood Named ‘Official Realtor’ for Pittsburgh Penguins

0 0 0 0

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Northwood Realty Services has been named the official realtor of the Pittsburgh Penguins, the company announced. The partnership includes signage at PPG Paints Arena and the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, as well as the creation of the “Hockey Mom of the Year” contest.

“We are thrilled to kick off this partnership as the official realtor of the Pittsburgh Penguins,” said Northwood President and CEO Tom Hosack in a release. “The Pittsburgh Penguins and youth hockey are vibrant elements of the culture in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio neighborhoods – where 1,000-plus of our agents live and work.”

Last year, Northwood began its own Hockey Mom of the Year program and will expand it with the new partnership. Nominations for the award can be made at PittsburghPenguins.com/hockeymoms. Five monthly winners will be chosen – winning four Penguins tickets, an on-ice scrimmage for her team and a $500 donation to the team – with a grand prize winner chose from that group.

“Anyone who’s ever played or coached youth hockey knows that it’s the moms who make everything happen,” said Terry Kalna, vice president of sales and broadcasting for the Penguins in a statement. “We’re excited to join our friends at Northwood Realty in celebrating the efforts and achievements of our local hockey moms.”

In addition to advertisements on the LED ribbons, boards and backlit signage at PPG Paints Arena, Northwood will also have information kiosks at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex featuring listings, agent information and the Find Buyers program, where house sellers can track search activity and potential property demand.

