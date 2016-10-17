November, 1991

0 0 0 0

In November, the Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives opted to strip U.S. Rep. James A. Traficant’s assignment to the House Ways and Means Committee. By the end of his tenure, Traficant, then a senior member of the House, was stripped of all assignments, leaving him essentially powerless.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.