Pic

November, 1991

Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

In November, the Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives opted to strip U.S. Rep. James A. Traficant’s assignment to the House Ways and Means Committee. By the end of his tenure, Traficant, then a senior member of the House, was stripped of all assignments, leaving him essentially powerless.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

See More Cartoons