November VLT Play Sees Drop From October

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Revenues from video lottery terminals at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course during November improved from a year earlier, but were down sharply from October’s results.

According to the monthly reports posted on the Ohio Lottery Commission’s website, wagers on VLTs at the Austintown racino last month totaled $80.8 million, up from $72.4 million in November 2015 but down from $88.1 million in October.

By comparison, VLT play in October 2015 was $78.5 million, $6.1 million more than November 2015.

Statewide, VLT revenues in November also were down from October. VLT play totaled $772.9 million in November, down from $817.6 million in October but up from $710.1 million in November 2015, also down from the month before.

Credits won at the Austintown racino last month totaled $690.1 million, while net win – credits played minus credits won and promotional credits – was $69.8 million. The racino’s commission – what its operators receive – was $46.2 million.

The racino is owned and operated by Penn National Gaming Inc. in Wyomissing, Pa.

