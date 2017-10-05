Oak Hill Collaborative Launches Raspberry Pi Program

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Oak Hill Collaborative has teamed with the United Way Success After 6 early childhood program to extend its Raspberry Pi Micro-Computer initiative to five Youngstown City schools this fall.

A total of 17 academic classes will be held this fall, and this is the second year the Collaborative has worked with the Success After 6 program.

Classes started Oct. 2, and there are additional classes planned for winter and spring.

The objective is to bridge the digital divide by serving those children who have limited access to the internet and key technologies. The program teaches students technology skills and then makes the internet accessible through Raspberry Pi devices that they build and program themselves.

The Raspberry Pi is a complete Linux computer originally designed for education that plugs into a TV or monitor, and comes with a keyboard and mouse. Its capabilities include internet browsing, word processing, spreadsheet organization, high-definition video streaming, and gaming. Students successfully completing the program are given their own Raspberry Pi devices.

This year’s first round of classes are held at five Youngstown City Schools – Taft, Martin Luther King, Williamson, McGuffey, and Paul C. Bunn.

Pictured: Students completing first Raspberry Pi program in 2017.

