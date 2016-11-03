OCCHA to Award Scholarships at Annual Gala

0 0 0 0

BOARDMAN, Ohio – The Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana will award $28,500 in scholarships Friday its 44th annual fundraising gala at Antone’s Banquet Center, 8578 Market St.

OCCHA, a nonprofit organization serving the three-county area since 1972, provides social, economic, cultural and educational programs for the Hispanic community.

The gala will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner, musical performances, drawings and auctions. Dance music by DJ Kenny Reyes will last until 11 p.m.

The scholarships and their recipients are:

Rafael Cruz III and Yissel Martinez, OCCHA Changing Lives Through Education Scholarship

Jared De Jesus, Dr. Clara Becerra, Memorial Scholarship

Brittany Rios, Cortes Family Scholarship

Alexis Santiago, Hispanic Health Professionals Scholarship

Ariana Cuevas and Jorge Vega Santos, Hispanic Teachers Scholarship

Ilen Velazquez, Judge Diane Vettori, Ismael Caraballo Scholarship

Christian Nieves and Preston Stitt, Latin American Motorcycle Association Scholarship

Rafael Cruz III and Yissel Martinez, Nelly Aleman-Guzman Scholarship

Elijah Rodriguez, Richard Pagan Scholarship

Tavion M. Askew, Francisco “Chico” Ocasio Memorial Scholarship

David Suarez, Rafael and Marta Romero Memorial Scholarship

Iliana Suarez, Spanish Evangelical Church Scholarship Catherine Cooper and Jancarlos Lebron, Latinas United Networking Association (L.U.N.A.) Scholarship.

In addition, 16 Youngstown State University students will be awarded scholarships through the endowment funded by Shorty and Elba Navarro.

Gala planning committee members are Dr. Consuelo Méndez, Elba Navarro, Teddi Noday, Grimilda Ocasio, Olga Rivera, Rosa Tirado, Ana Torres, and Benito Velázquez, Jr.

Tickets are $50. To purchase tickets contact the planning committee at 330 822 GALA or email occhagala@gmail.com for more information.Pictured: Gala planning committee members.

