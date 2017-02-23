ODNR Issues 11 Permits in Utica

0 0 2 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reports the rig count in eastern Ohio’s Utica shale remained unchanged during the week ended Feb. 18 compared to the previous week.

According to ODNR, there were 20 horizontal oil and gas rigs operating in the Utica during the week, while 11 new permits were awarded to energy companies seeking to drill in the basin.

Rice Drilling LLC received five permits for new wells in Belmont County, Antero Resources received three permits for wells in Noble County, Chesapeake Exploration was awarded two permits to drill in Jefferson County, and Eclipse Resources received a permit to drill a well in Monroe County.

No permits were issued in the northern Utica, which includes Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties.

As of Feb. 18, 2,393 permits have been issued in Ohio’s Utica, 1,911 are drilled, and 1,525 wells are in production.

No new permits were issued for wells in the western Pennsylvania section of the Utica, specifically Lawrence and Mercer counties, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. However, Hilcorp Energy Co. did receive four permit renewals for wells in North Beaver Township in Lawrence County, Pa., according to the DEP.

