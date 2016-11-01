ODNR Issues 11 Utica Permits, Rig Count Down

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources last week issued 11 new permits for horizontal wells in the Utica shale, while the number of rigs operating in the oil and gas play dropped.

The rig count in Ohio’s Utica stood at 15 for the week ended Oct. 29, down from 16 the previous week, according to ODNR.

Through Oct. 29, 2,287 permits have been issued in Ohio’s Utica. Of that number, 1,833 wells have been drilled and 1,412 are in production.

ODNR issued seven permits to Gulfport Energy last week for wells in Belmont County, while CNX Gas Company LLC obtained three permits for horizontal wells in Monroe County.

Rice Drilling LLC secured a single permit for a well in Belmont County, according to ODNR.

No permits iwere ssued in Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana counties for the week. Nor were new permits issued in neighboring Lawrence and Mercer counties in western Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

