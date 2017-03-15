ODNR Issues 13 Permits in Ohio’s Utica

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources last week issued 13 horizontal well permits to four energy exploration companies operating in the Utica shale, the agency reports.

Ascent Resources LLC received four permits — one for a well in Belmont County and three others for wells in Jefferson County. Chesapeake Exploration LLC was awarded four permits for wells in Carroll County, while Eclipse Resources LP was granted four permits to drill wells in Guernsey County.

Protégé Energy III LLC received a single permit for a well in Washington County.

No new permits were issued in the northern tier of the Utica, which encompasses Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

As of March 11, 2,422 permits have been issued in eastern Ohio’s Utica and 1,926 wells are drilled. There are 1,528 horizontal wells in production across the state, according to ODNR.

The rig count in the Utica remained unchanged from the previous week at 20, ODNR reported.

No new permits were issued to companies doing business in western Pennsylvania’s Utica region, which includes Lawrence and Mercer counties, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

