ODNR Issues 14 Permits in Ohio’s Utica

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources issued 14 new permits for horizontal oil and gas wells in eastern Ohio’s Utica shale for the week ended Oct. 14, the agency reports.

Hess Ohio Developments LLC received five permits for wells in Harrison County, while Ascent Resources secured five permits for horizontal wells in Jefferson County.

Statoil USA Onshore secured three permits and Eclipse Resources received a single permit for wells in Monroe County, according to ODNR.

There were 23 rigs operating in Ohio’s Utica during the week, ODNR reported.

As of Oct. 14, ODNR has issued 2,647 permits for horizontal wells in the Utica, 2,145 of which are drilled and 1,695 wells are in production.

There were no new permits issued in the northern tier of Ohio’s Utica, which includes Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties. Nor were there new permits issued for wells in Lawrence and Mercer counties in western Pennsylvania.

