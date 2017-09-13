ODNR Issues 16 Permits in Ohio’s Utica

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources last week issued 16 new permits for horizontal wells in Ohio’s Utica shale, according to the agency’s latest data.

ODNR reported that seven permits were issued to Gulfport Energy Corp. for wells in Belmont County during the week ended Sept. 9.

Ascent Resources secured five permits, one in Guernsey County and four others in Jefferson County, while Antero Resources Corp. received three permits for wells in Noble County. A single permit was issued to Triad Hunter LLC for a well in Monroe County, ODNR reported.

As of Sept. 9, ODNR has issued 2,604 permits for wells in the Utica, of which 2,118 are drilled and 1,678 are producing.

Most of the exploration and production is concentrated in the southern portion of the Utica, where the geology in those counties has proven more productive than the northern tier.

No permits were issued in Columbiana, Mahoning, or Trumbull counties during the week. Nor were there permits issued in neighboring Lawrence or Mercer counties during the week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

