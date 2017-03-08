ODNR Issues Four Permits in Ohio’s Utica

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources issued four new permits for horizontal wells in eastern Ohio’s Utica shale for the week ended March 4, the agency reported.

Ascent Resources LLC, based in Oklahoma, received all four permits, three for wells in Jefferson County and one for a well in Belmont County.

The rig count in the Utica stood at 20 for the week.

As of March 4, there were 2,409 permits issued for horizontal wells in Ohio’s Utica shale, 1.923 wells drilled, and 1,527 wells in production, according to ODNR.

There were no new permits issued for the northern tier of the Utica, which encompasses Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties in Ohio, and Lawrence and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania, according to ODNR and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

