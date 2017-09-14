Oh Wow! Launches Meeting Spaces for Rent

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Oh Wow! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology is now offering two meeting spaces to lease for any business needs.

The rooms can accommodate up to 100 people and each come with a microwave, coffee maker, full sized refrigerator and sink.

Prices begin at $175 for the first two hours, and $75 for each additional hour. Rental times are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Rentals are also available outside of normal operating hours for an additional fee.

To book a meeting or take a tour of the rooms contact Oh Wow! at 330 744 5914 or email events@ohwowkids.org.

