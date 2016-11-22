Oh Wow! Offering Discounted Memberships Friday

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – In celebration of Black Friday on Nov. 25, Oh Wow! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology will be offering specials on yearlong memberships and merchandise throughout the day.

The first visitor on Black Friday will receive a free five-person membership, while all other visitors before 10 a.m. can purchase memberships at half price. During this special, annual memberships will be as low as $20.

Between 10 a.m. and noon, memberships will be 25% off. For the final special, Oh Wow! will allow customers to purchase memberships via phone.

Current members can also renew their memberships with the deals.

Throughout the day, the museum will have specials in the souvenir shop. All members will receive 15% of their purchase.

For more information, contact Colleen Ruby at 330 744 5914.

