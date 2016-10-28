Oh Wow! Yeti Goes on Tour

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The 13-foot tall Oh Wow! Yeti, built and designed by staff and volunteers at the Oh Wow! Roger and Gloria Jones Children’s Center as part of a window display for the 2014 downtown holiday parade, is going on the road.

With sponsorship by The Business Journal, Oh Wow! is launching the Yeti on Tour program.

The creature became quite popular with visitors to the museum and the downtown area, with passersby often stopping to take selfies with the Yeti when it was in the front windows at 11 W. Federal St., according to Colleen Ruby, director of visitor services at the museum. Since then, a few modifications have been made, ant now he’s on his way to other parts of the city.

“We want to share the Yeti with other businesses in our community,” Ruby said. “His first stop will be to catch a few Youngstown Phantom games at the Covelli Centre. We are reaching out to other organizations to see where he might visit on his upcoming tour.”

The museum is asking supporters to use their powers of observation to find the Yeti. “Once you spot him, post a selfie on social media and tag us using #OHWOWYetiTour,” Ruby noted, adding that the hope is that the scavenger hunt will create excitement and fun for the entire community and Yeti will go viral.

Any business interested in hosting the Oh Wow! Yeti is invited to call Ruby at 330 744 5914.

