Ohio Arts Council Names Smarts as Award Co-Winner

7 0 0 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Youngstown’s Students Motivated by the Arts program – or Smarts – was named one of nine winners of the 2017 Governor’s Awards for the Arts.

Smarts is being recognized as co-winner of the Arts Education award, along with Dayton musician and educator Jim McCutcheon. The Ohio Arts Council named the 2017 honorees today.

Smarts and its executive director, Becky Keck, as well as the other honorees, will be recognized at a May 17 ceremony in Columbus.

The Governor’s Awards Selection Committee, comprised of six Ohio Arts Council board members and three members selected by the Ohio Citizens for the Arts Foundation, recommended winners after reviewing 81 nominations submitted by individuals and organizations across Ohio.

Smarts was established at Youngstown State University in 1997 and separated from the university in 2014. The organization focuses on helping students from prekindergarten to 12th grade, including those with disabilities, gain a greater appreciation of music, dance, theater, the arts, creative writing and poetry and develop their leadership skills.

Smarts is converting space in the Ohio One Building in downtown Youngstown to serve as its base, and has a goal of raising $750,000 through its “All in One” campaign.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.