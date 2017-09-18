Ohio BWC, MCCTC to Host Safety Expo Oct. 13

0 0 7 0

CANFIELD, Ohio – The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation and Mahoning County Career and Technical Center will host the 10th annual Northeast Ohio Safety Expo Oct. 13.

The expo, which will be held at MCCTC, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, will link employers to information and resources for keeping their employees safe and healthy on the job.

Educational sessions during the expo, which will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., will cover decreasing accident frequency and severity; active shooter training; dealing with a growing epidemic of drugs in the workplace; and managing workers’ compensation claims.

The expo also will feature displays from 50 safety and health providers.

Various educational credits including safety council credits can be earned by attending the conference.

The cost is $30, which includes a continental breakfast at 7 a.m. and a box lunch. The cost to exhibit at the event is $150, which includes an exhibit table, continental breakfast and box lunch for two.

Because of limited space, those interested in attending are asked to register and pre-pay by Oct. 6. Depending on availability, on-site registration may be available for an additional $10.

Registration forms and additional information are available here.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.