Ohio EPA Launches New Online Marketplace
April 5, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is launching Ohio Materials Marketplace , a free online platform where businesses, nonprofits and government organizations can find ways to reuse materials and recycle products.

The new website, Ohio.MaterialsMarketplace.org, is designed to help organizations advertise and acquire useful products and materials that might otherwise be discarded in landfills. The launch was announced by the director of the OEPA, Craig W. Butler, during a press event Tuesday in Sandusky.

“This new service positions Ohio as a leader in the circular economy, helping remove materials from the waste stream, promoting jobs and allowing for better efficiency and savings in the processes of creating goods and services,” he said in a statement.

Ohio EPA is marketing the site to potential users, verifies that users and items posted meet qualifications to participate, and facilitates connections between users, Butler explained. Examples of materials posted on at the website might include items such as bulk wooden pallets that could be re-purposed into mulch base, or spent foundry sand that could be re-purposed into a mix with potting soil.

Users can post wanted items that might substitute for raw materials or other items members purchased, he added.

The program is being launched with support from the  United States Business Council for Sustainable Development.

