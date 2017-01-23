Ohio Export Intern Program Seeks Company Participants

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Ohio Export Internship Program is putting out the call for businesses to participate in this summer’s program.

The program, created by the Ohio Development Services Agency and offered at Youngstown State University and Ohio State University, matches companies with college students who have taken export-focused coursework.

The state agency offers participating small- to medium-sized businesses a 50% reimbursement for the wages of the intern. In the five years of the program, 144 student-company matches were created, resulting in more than $26 million in expected global sales and 25 full-time job offers to students.

The program recently won the President’s E-Award, the highest recognition any U.S. organization can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

“Our students can help Ohio businesses take their quality goods and services to international markets they couldn’t otherwise reach,” said David Goodman, Ohio DSA director, said.

The internships run from May 16 through Aug. 11. The deadline for companies to apply is March 1. Companies can apply at this website.

To learn more about the program, watch this video. For more information on the Ohio Export Program, contact Mousa Kassis, export assistance network trade advisor with the Small Business Development Center at YSU, at 330 941 2415 or via email at mhkassis@ysu.edu.

