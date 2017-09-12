Ohio Grape, Wine Industry Adds $1.3B to Economy

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Ohio’s grape and wine industry contributed $1.3 billion to the state’s economy in 2016 and provided more than 8,000 full-time jobs, according to a study released by the Ohio Grape Industries Committee.

The economic impact report, conducted by Frank, Rimerman + Co. of St. Helena, Calif., estimates 1.38 million people visited Ohio wineries in 2016, up 16% from 1.19 million winery visitors in 2012. That growth is one reason why the industry has created 2,700 jobs since 2012, according to the study.



“This report further demonstrates the growing strength of food and agriculture as Ohio’s No. 1industry,” said the director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, David T. Daniels, in a statement. “Ohio grape growers and wine makers are creating quality, award-winning products that rival those produced in historic wine producing areas like California and Europe. This new study is proof of their success and their impact on Ohio’s economy.”

Highlights of the report include the following:

The number of wineries in the state of Ohio grew from 175 in 2012 to 265 in 2016, an increase of 51%.

The industry provides 8,067 full-time jobs, with a payroll of roughly $264 million.

Ohio is the 6 th largest wine producer in the country, producing 1.23 million gallons or more than a half-million cases of wine. The Buckeye State was ranked 7 th in 2012.

Ohio is the 9 th largest grape producer with 1,500 acres.

Ohio’s wine, wine grape and allied industries generated $75 million in federal taxes and $72 million in state and local taxes in 2016, including more than $6 million in total excise taxes.

The Ohio Grape Industries Committee, which commissioned the study, was created in 1982 and operates in-part through the Ohio Department of Agriculture. It provides marketing and research opportunities to wineries and vineyards.

A copy of the complete report can be found here.