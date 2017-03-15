Ohio New Business Filings Had 2nd-Best Month in February

0 0 0 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio posted its second-best month ever in new business filings during February, Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced today.

Last month, 10,204 new entities filed to do business in Ohio, an increase of 803 from February 2016, Husted’s office reported. The February total comes behind only the 10,478 filings reported for March 2016.

The filings with the Ohio Secretary of State’s office declare the formation of a business entity, including for-profit, non-profit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs, according to the release from Husted’s office.

So far this year, 20,237 entities have filed to do business in Ohio, more than 2,200 in the first two months of 2016. Ohio is on track to have another record number of businesses filed in 2017. Last year was the seventh consecutive year the state has seen a record number of new entities filing to do business in Ohio.

In 2013, Husted announced the launch of Ohio Business Central, which allows businesses to be formed online. Since its launch, 218,285 entities have been formed online and more than half of new Ohio businesses are created using the tool.

