Ohio New Business Filings Top 10K in August

0 0 0 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The number of new entities filing documents to start businesses in Ohio rose to 10,002 in August, an increase of 1,507 compared to August 2016, the office of Secretary of State Jon Husted reported Thursday.

So far this year, 81,981 new entities have filed to do business in Ohio. Due to the use of Ohio Business Central, the online business filing site launched by Husted in 2013, this number continues to climb, his office says, with 75% of every new businesses are now started online.

New business filings are documents filed with the Ohio Secretary of State that declare the formation of a business entity. These include for-profit, nonprofit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs, Husted’s office notes.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.