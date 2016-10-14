Ohio New Business Filings Up in September

0 0 0 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The number of new business entities filing start-up documents with the Ohio secretary of state’s office rose to 9,671 during September. That is an increase of 1,668 new entities compared to September 2015.

Through the first nine months of 2016 5,195 more entities have filed to do business in Ohio during 2016 than at the same point in 2015, setting the state on course for 2016 to be a record year for new businesses, said Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted.

Between 2010 and 2015, Ohio saw a 21.8% increase in new business filings, he noted.

While recognizing these numbers can’t provide a complete picture of Ohio’s jobs climate, they are an important indicator of economic activity, Husted continued.

New business filings are classified as forms fthat declare the formation of a business entity, including for-profit, nonprofit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships.

