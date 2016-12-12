Ohio Proud Launches Upgraded Website

0 0 0 0

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio – Ohio Proud, a campaign aimed at helping consumers find food and agricultural products grown and produced in-state, has launched a revamped website

The redesigned website, OhioProud.org, features an interactive map of more than 500 partners in the Ohio Proud program, as well as recipes, a harvest calendar and information on affiliate programs, such as Homegrown by Heroes, a group farmers who are all veterans.

“We are very excited to have our new website launch during this year’s holiday season,” said Lori Panda, Ohio Proud’s program manager, in a release. “It’s always our goal to connect shoppers with locally made products. … Looking for Ohio Proud and other hometown products is a great way to get unique gifts for loved ones this holiday season while giving back to your family.”

Ohio Proud, the marketing arm of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, was created in 1993. All partnering companies must grow, make or process at least half of their product in Ohio.

