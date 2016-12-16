Ohio Unemployment Holds Steady at 4.9%

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Ohio’s unemployment rate for November was unchanged from the month before, holding steady at 4.9%, according to the latest Ohio Department of Job and Family Services report. The rate is 0.2% higher than November 2015.

Nationwide, the unemployment rate last month was 4.6%, 0.3% lower than October and 0.4% lower than November 2015.

Nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 9,100 last month to a total of 5,506,400 workers. The number of workers in Ohio was down to 278,000, a drop of 2,000 from October. Overall, the number of unemployed workers in the state rose by 9,000 to 269,000 since November 2015.

Goods-producing industries added 2,200 jobs to bring the statewide total to 909,700. The private service sector gained 5,600 jobs to bring industry employment to 3,816,300. In that sector, the hospitality and financial fields gained jobs while education and health services, trade and transportation and professional services and information lost jobs.

Between November 2015 and November 2016, nonagricultural employment grew 49,800, with the goods-producing services sector adding 500 jobs and the private services sector adding 37,800.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.