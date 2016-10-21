Ohio Unemployment Rises to 4.8% in September

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Unemployment in Ohio rose to 4.8% in September, up from 4.7% the month before, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported this morning. The September rate was 0.2 percentage points higher than the same month a year ago.

Unemployment nationwide in September was 5.0%, up from 4.9% in August and down from 5.1% in September 2015.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 3,100 over the month, from a revised 5,501,000 in August to 5,497,900 in September 2016. The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in September was 275,000, up 4,000 from 271,000 in August.

Goods-producing industries, at 899,700, lost 3,800 jobs in construction and manufacturing. The private service-providing sector, at 3,816,300, added 3,500 jobs, with gains in financial activities, other services, professional and business services, and information.

From September 2015 to September 2016, nonagricultural wage and salary employment grew 73,400. Employment in goods-producing industries increased 1,900. Construction added 4,300 jobs, while mining and logging lost 2,300 jobs, and manufacturing lost 100 jobs. The private service-providing sector added 57,400 jobs in educational and health services, leisure and hospitality, trade, transportation, and utilities.

