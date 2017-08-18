Ohio Unemployment Rises to 5.2% in July

0 0 0 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s unemployment rate was 5.2% in July, up from 5.0% the month before, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported this morning. Last month’s rate also was up from 4.9% in July 2016, according to the data.

Nationally, the unemployment rate for July was 4.3%, down from 4.4% in June and down from 4.9% in July 2016.

The number of Ohio workers unemployed in in July was 300,000, up 9,000 from 291,000 in June. The number of unemployed has increased by 19,000 in the past 12 months.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 1,600 over the month, from a revised 5,536,500 in June to 5,538,100 in July, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Employment in goods-producing industries, at 907,200, decreased 2,700 over the month as losses in construction and manufacturing exceeded gains in mining and logging. The private service-providing sector, at 3,847,800, added 200 jobs. Employment gains in leisure and hospitality, financial activities and information (+100) surpassed losses in other services, professional and business services and educational and health services.

Employment in trade, transportation, and utilities was unchanged over the month, and local and federal government employment increased. State government employment did not change over the month.

Over the year, nonagricultural wage and salary employment grew 47,500. Employment in goods-producing industries increased 5,000, construction added 5,900 jobs, and mining and logging added 200 jobs. Manufacturing employment decreased 1,100 as losses in durable goods surpassed gains in nondurable goods.

The private service-providing sector added 37,700 jobs. Employment gains in educational and health services, leisure and hospitality, financial activities, professional and business services, and information exceeded losses in trade, transportation, and utilities and other services. Employment in local, state and federal government all gained over the year.

