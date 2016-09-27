Ohio Utilities Protection Service Gets $500K Loan

0 0 0 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The State Controlling Board approved a $500,000 Regional 166 Loan to support construction of Ohio Utilities Protection Service’s new corporate office in North Jackson.

Ground was broken in June on the $3.2 million project, which is expected on to open in August 2017. The 16,524 square-foot. corporate office is being built in Youngstown Commerce Park.

The Ohio Utilities Protection Service, currently headquartered on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown, provides property owners with the information they need to avoid hitting underground utility lines when they dig.

The loan is for 15 years at a 2.75% rate. The agency has committed to create nine new jobs and retain 66 existing jobs.

“As a long standing employer in Mahoning County, I’m happy that OUPS’ new office will allow them to remain close to home,” state Rep. Sean O’Brien, D-63 Ohio, said in a statement announcing the loan. “For over 40 years, OUPS has served as a community resource and protective service for Ohio property owners looking to break new ground. I am pleased that the state has invested to help keep and create new jobs here in the Mahoning Valley.”

Pictured: Jim Jewell, O.U.P.S. trustee, Roger Lipscomb, executive director, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni, and Joe Igel, trustee, at June groundbreaking.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.