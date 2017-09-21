Ohio’s Utica Rig Count Stands at 23

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources issued 15 new permits for horizontal wells in eastern Ohio’s Utica shale last week, as the rig count continued to remain above 20.

Twenty-three rigs were in operation during the week ended Sept. 16, ODNR reported, while three energy companies received permits to drill new wells in the southern portion of the play.

Rice Drilling LLC, based in State College, Pa., secured seven permits to drill wells in Belmont County, ODNR said.

Ascent Resources LLC, based in Oklahoma City, obtained six permits – four for wells in Belmont County and two for Guernsey County – while Denver-based Antero Resources secured two wells earmarked for Noble County.

There was no permitting activity in the northern tier of the Utica, which includes Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties. No new permits were issued for neighboring Lawrence and Mercer counties in western Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

ODNR has issued 2,620 horizontal well permits in the Utica, the agency reported. Of that number, 2,123 are drilled and 1,683 are producing.

