Oracle Exec to Give Keynote Address at eCenter Gala

0 0 0 0

HERMITAGE, Pa. – Bob Evans, chief communications officer for Oracle Corp. and Sharon native, will be the keynote speaker at eCenter@Lindenpointe’s annual Fall Gala Oct. 6.

Evans serves as the team leader for several groups within the computer technology company based in Redwood Shores, Calif., including analyst relations, content marketing, brand creative and Oracle.com. Prior to joining Oracle in 2012, he was an industry analyst and commentator.

Following Evans’ speech, The Business Journal publisher Andrea Wood will moderate a panel on entrepreneurship and innovation.

The program, held at the Penn State Shenango auditorium, runs from 6 to 7 p.m. and will be followed by a networking event featuring cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and live music.

Tickets for the gala are $55 or $25 for students. They can be purchased here.

For more information, contact Lisa O’Hara at lohara@lindenpointe.com or 724 981 1829.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.