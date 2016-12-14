Owens Construction to Bring Santa to Community School

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Owens Construction is giving back by hosting its first Christmas Charity Benefit for students at Youngstown Community School. The company says the benefit will become an annual event.



Beginning at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 20, Santa will give more than $2,500 in gifts to students and families in grades 4 through 6.

All gifts are made possible by Owens Construction and other generous donors including The United Way, Century 21 (George Berick), Attorney Dave A. D’apolito, Next Generation Security and Sound, Mayla Glam, High Octane Coffee, California Palms Hotel, Klacik Real Estate and J V Merando.

Owens and partners also will provide pizza, snacks and drinks for the school’s 4th-6th grade dance and Christmas party.

