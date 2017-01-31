Company News

:
Paige & Byrnes Acquires Stillson & Donahay Agency
January 31, 2017
HOWLAND, Ohio – Paige & Byrnes Insurance now has a second location and its first in Mahoning County, reports the agency’s owner, Shelley Taylor Odille.

The expansion comes as a result of Paige & Byrne’s acquisition of the Stillson & Donahay Insurance Agency, 30 N. Main St., Poland, Odille said. Paige & Byrnes will now provide disability, life, health insurance, and add personal business insurance coverage to Stillson and Donahay’s clients, she said.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“The same Stillson & Donahay products will be available, but now we can help serve the personal and business insurance needs of the customers as well,” Odille said. “Paige & Byrnes looks forward to meeting the residents of Poland and surrounding communities and serving their insurance needs.”

Odille, along with agents Karen Armstrong, Katy Braku and Pat Gilmore, will serve customers in the Poland office. The transition will be seamless, Odille noted, so current customers do not experience a pause in service.

With the acquisition, Paige & Byrnes, founded in 1921, brings nearly a century of service history to Poland and surrounding communities and its agents are knowledgeable about the area and the unique needs of the residents, she said.

“As a locally owned, independent insurance agency, we pride ourselves on providing affordable insurance products to our community,” Odille said.

