Palo Creative Offers Google Advertising Session

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Palo Creative will host a free informational Google Advertising event March 29.

The session, which will begin at 5:30 p.m., will feature Joe Papa, Google AdWords expert. The event will be held at Cafe 422, 8586 South Ave., Boardman, in the banquet room.

Google Advertising puts businesses’ message in front of a large, targeted audience. In announcing the event, Palo said working with a certified Google Partner helps ensure that advertisers get:

Precise targeting for better ad performance and return on investment

Expert Google ad insights and customer service for forecasting

A competitive edge that potentially gets more business leads

Increase in web traffic to boost search rankings

Soft drinks and light appetizers will be provided. No purchase is necessary but seating is limited. To register, click here.

