Palo Eyes Growth in Chicago and Midwest Market

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Palo Creative is leveraging the reputation it’s built for 18 years regionally to make a splash in the Chicago and the Midwest market.

In recent months, Rob Palowitz, Palo’s president and CEO, has made several personal trips to the Chicago area. After developing a network of professional contacts in the city, as well as surrounding areas, he’s seen where his agency can make an impact.

“For more than 10 years, we’ve put an emphasis on building our digital media and advertising capabilities to meet the demands of today’s modern market,” Palowitz said in a news release. “While corporations in the Chicago metro area have the budgets to afford the services of the city’s more prominent marketing agencies, there is an underserved market of medium-sized businesses that don’t have the resources to acquire those services or to do it in-house.”

Assisting with the change is Erik Carlson, Palo’s business development manager for the Chicago and Midwest region. Since 2000, Carlson has held account executive positions with information technology service providers in the Chicago area. In that time, he’s led sales efforts to companies ranging from one- to two-person operations up to 10,000 employees. Carlson looks to apply the skills he developed in cultivating IT customers to help Palo extend its services to new geographic markets.

“As long as they [Palo] can help customers build their brand and increase profits, there’s no reason why a Youngstown advertising agency can’t provide outstanding services to Midwest-area clients,” Carlson said.

The new venture comes after Palo’s new hirings to its creative department. Since coming on in June, Steve Criado and Jackie Klanica, Palo’s senior designer and associate designer, have applied their perspectives and experience to projects for several new clients.

Palowitz will not lose sight of his commitment to the Mahoning Valley, both as a service provider and as an employer. “I started Palo Creative because I wanted to create local jobs and contribute to the area’s economy,” he said. “Gaining clients in new areas will only strengthen our ability to acquire local talent and provide a place where that talent can grow professionally and personally.”

