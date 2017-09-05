Panel on Cybersecurity Skills Thursday in Akron

0 0 0 0

AKRON, Ohio – The Software Guild, along with Israeli cybersecurity academy HackerUSA, will host panel discussion about the state of the industry and what employers are looking for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

The panel will be held at The Software Guild’s offices on the sixth floor of the Akron Accelerator Building, 526 S. Main Street. A reception will be held an hour before the panel begins.

Participating are HackerUSA CEO Ariel Cohen, Software Guild director of curriculum and instruction Eric Ward, CardinalCommerce Corp. director of operations John Schick, Applications Development Domain leader Mike Gashash and control system cybersecurity designer Alisha Alto.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the IT security field is one of the fastest growing in the country with a 33% increase in jobs over the past four years. Panelists will talk about what to expect from a career in cybersecurity.

The Software Guild is partnering with HackerUSA to offer three courses with “cutting edge curriculum” to for those interested in working in cybersecurity, the companies said.

