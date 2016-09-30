Panera, Covelli Team Up for Go Pink Day Oct. 3

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – To kick off breast cancer awareness month, Covelli Enterprises and Panera Bread are hosting Go Pink Day Oct. 3.

At the restaurant’s seven locations in the Mahoning Valley, 100% percent of proceeds of Pink Ribbon Bagel sales on Monday will be donated to the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.

The Youngstown State University chapter of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority will match the funds raised and a check presentation will be held Oct. 23 at the sorority’s Pink Ribbon Cheer Classic.

The participating locations are in Austintown, Boardman, Hermitage, Niles, Warren and at the Ohio Turnpike site in New Springfield.

During last year’s Go Pink Day, more than 12,000 bagels were sold.

“We are so grateful to Sam and Caryn Covelli for their strong dedication to the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center, and now our new mobile unit,” said Paul Homick, president of the Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley, in a statement. “Through their generosity and the loyalty of the Panerathon participants, we are able to deliver life-saving diagnostics outside our hospital walls.”

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.