Park Avenue Marketplace Opens in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – The ribbon is cut, the grand opening is planned for this weekend and the couples who are operating the Park Avenue Marketplace here are no longer thinking about retirement.

Instead, Larry and Vicki Deidrick and Dave and Ginny Perkins have transformed a vacant storefront into a shopping destination for those searching for “the antique and the unique,” says April D. Brinker, executive director of the Columbiana Area Chamber of Commerce.

An outpouring of chamber staff and directors joined the Perkins and Deidricks Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting at the new shop, 14 E. Park Ave.

Historic Columbiana has long been known for its charming downtown, which has included a generous number of antique shops, Brinker notes. But last year, with the loss of the well-known Vivian’s and the sale of another antique location, “an absence was sorely apparent in the shopping district.”

Brinker says the couples, who have long been involved in civic improvement activities, set their plans for retirement “on the back burner and chose to reclaim” the retail location.

The Park Avenue Marketplace displays the work of artisans, antiques, vintage finds, furniture, primitives, jewelry and repurposed items. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

Grand opening events this Saturday and Sunday will include food samples, art raffles, jewelry demonstrations, artist signings, sip n’ paint classes and antique appraisals.

Pictured, back row from left: Doug Nybell, Deann Davis, Rick Noel, owners Dave and Ginny Perkins and Vicki and Larry Deidrick, Melanie Montgomery, Brad Daugherty, Rob Schwartz and David Barbee. From row: Randy Hart, April Brinker, Dan Bekar, Lance Willard, Rhonda Pahanish, Chris Davis and Carol Cobbs.

