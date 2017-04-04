Partners to Dedicate Wick Park Fitness Stations

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A ribbon cutting is set for Thursday to mark the installation of three new outdoor fitness stations at Wick Park. The event will be at the Fifth Avenue fitness station, across from Ohio Living Park Vista.

The stations feature laminated fitness-focused equipment for cardio, stretching, balance and mobility. All stations have a high-density, poured rubber surface for the grounding, meeting all American Society for Testing and Materials guidelines.

In fall 2015, Youngstown CityScape received funding from the Western Reserve Health Foundation to replace the deteriorated, wooden, 35-year-old outdoor fitness equipment located throughout the park just north of the Youngstown State University campus.

Equipment was selected after research and discussions with the YSU departments of campus recreation and housing and residence life, the city and stakeholders around the park. The research included assessing the needs of current and potential users, including YSU, Ohio Living Park Vista Community, Ursuline High School, Beatitude House and North Side neighborhood organizations.

The YSU campus recreation and housing offices agreed to provide significant additional funding, more than doubling the resources available for equipment and surfacing, according to the news release announcing Thursday’s event. Installation of the equipment by Game Time Fitness Equipment was completed earlier this month.

“Wick Park is an ideal site for these new outdoor fitness equipment stations,” said Bob Burke, director of the city’s Parks Department, “and we could not have completed this project without our partners, YSU, the Western Reserve Health Foundation/Community Foundation and Youngstown CityScape.”

