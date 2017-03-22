Patents, Trademarks Topic of eCenter Seminar

0 0 0 0

HERMITAGE, Pa. — “The Better Mousetrap – Protecting it with Patents and Trademarks” is the topic of a free seminar to be held March 30 at the eCenter@LindenPointe here. The presenter is James Porcelli of The Webb law firm.

The presentation discusses patents, trademarks and copyrights in terms understandable to the non-specialist. Included will be explanations on the differences among patents, trademarks and copyrights, the processes for acquiring federal protection of each and how you know if you need such protection.

Porcelli has been a patent attorney for 27 years. He worked as a mechanical engineer for eight years before graduating from law school at the University of Pittsburgh and is a frequent speaker on intellectual property matters.

The seminar will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. To register, click here.

