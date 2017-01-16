Paw Platoon Wins Gibson Agency’s Holiday Contest

0 0 1 0

GIRARD, Ohio — The results are in and The Paw Platoon came in first place in the Gibson Insurance Agency’s fifth annual holiday giving campaign, reports marketing director Katie Barca.

Gibson Insurance conducted a Facebook contest to award $10,000 in donations to 10 local charities. With a total of 3,919 votes, The Paw Platoon was first in the balloting, which earned the Youngstown-based animal rescue the top donation $5,000. The second-place charity was Homes for Kids Inc., which received a $1,000 donation from Gibson.

The eight remaining organizations each received a $500 donation: Making Kids Count, Down Syndrome Association of the Valley, Northeast Ohio Adoption Services, Brighten Up for the Kids, Our Community Kitchen, Hospice of the Valley, Disabled American Veterans Trumbull County Chapter #11, and Tails of Hope.

The Gibson Insurance Agency, a subsidiary of Thompson Insurance Group, was established in 1947. The firm specializes in small to mid-market personal and commercial lines policies as well as coverage for farm, agribusiness, equine and pet businesses.

“We would like to thank everyone who voted in our holiday giving campaign,” Barca says.

To learn more about the annual contest or to nominate a charity for the 2017 campaign, email info@gibsonagency.com.

