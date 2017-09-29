Pediatric Cardiologist Peek Joins Akron Children’s

0 0 0 0

Meagan Peek has joined the Heart Center at Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman as a pediatric cardiologist. Peek received her medical degree from the University of Louisville in Louisville, Ky., where she also completed her residency in pediatrics. She completed a fellowship in pediatric cardiology at Washington University in St. Louis. She is board certified in pediatrics and board eligible in pediatric cardiology. Her special clinical interest is in fetal echocardiography. Peek lives in Poland with her husband

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.