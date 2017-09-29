Getting Ahead

:
Pediatric Cardiologist Peek Joins Akron Children’s
By Blank | September 29, 2017

September 29, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

Meagan Peek has joined the Heart Center at Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman as a pediatric cardiologist. Peek received her medical degree from the University of Louisville in Louisville, Ky., where she also completed her residency in pediatrics. She completed a fellowship in pediatric cardiology at Washington University in St. Louis. She is board certified in pediatrics and board eligible in pediatric cardiology. Her special clinical interest is in fetal echocardiography. Peek lives in Poland with her husband

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Jason Wurst
Tele-Solutions, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Sam Boak
Boak & Sons, Inc.
Click for Bio
Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio