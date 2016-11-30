Pelosi Beats Back Ryan’s Leadership Challenge

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan has lost his bid to unseat Nancy Pelosi as the leader of Democrats in the House of Representatives.

Ryan received 63 votes to Pelosi’s , according to news accounts. If that total is correct, Pelosi succeeded in winning support of two thirds of the Democratic caucus, which she predicted she would.

In seeking to become minority leader, and provide new leadership for the party, Ryan focused on the Democratic Party’s failure to deliver blue-collar voters to Hillary Clinton on Nov. 8th, and to congressional candidates who lost their contests. He also proposed a number of changes in the structure of the House Democratic Caucus le, which would provide openings for younger members to work into leadership positions.

The Mahoning Valley congressman has scheduled a conference call with local reporters for 2 p.m. today.

