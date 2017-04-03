Penn State Shenango to Announce Return of Athletics

0 0 0 0

SHARON, Pa. – A formal announcement of the return of athletics programs to Penn State Shenango will be made April 12 at the campus’ annual Meet and Greet Tailgate Party. Among the scheduled speakers are Penn State Director of Athletics Sandy Barbour and Shenango Campus Director Jo Anne Carrick.

The first two sports to return to the campus will be men’s basketball and women’s volleyball.

“Hundreds of students attended the Shenango campus back in the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s to get a quality education locally and also to continue playing collegiate sports,” Carrick said in a release. “Our athletic program was well-known and well-respected among students, the public and the sports community, and we are so happy to have Penn State’s director of Athletics be here to talk about how Penn State athletics has grown over the years and what an important part it plays in molding our future young adults.”

The Meet and Greet Tailgate opens at 5:30 p.m. A sports memorabilia auction will begin at 6 and the announcement will begin at 7. Tickets are $35 per person. All proceeds will benefit the Penn State Shenango athletics programs.

To buy tickets, call 724 983 2905 or email ejj129@psu.edu.

