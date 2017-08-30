Getting Ahead

:
Pennington Joins DCW Group as VP Voluntary Benefits
By Blank | August 30, 2017

August 30, 2017
Rachel Pennington has been named vice president of voluntary benefits at DCW Group. She comes to the Boardman-based company from Silverman Benefits Group in Towson, Md. “It doesn’t matter where you live or how many employees work at your company, we all have similar health concerns, financial worries and families to protect,” she says. “I’m excited to join the DCW team to strategically align enhanced benefits to sync with our clients’ core health insurance strategy.” 

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

