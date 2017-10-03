PNC Declares Cash Dividend of 75 Cents
PITTSBURGH – PNC Financial Services Group announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 75 cents per common share.
The dividend is payable Nov. 5 to shareholders of record Oct. 17.
In the second quarter, PNC reported net income of $1.1 billion, or $2.10 per common share.
The board also declared a cash dividend on the following series of preferred stocks:
- Series B: a quarterly dividend of
45 centsper share payable Dec. 10to shareholders of record Nov. 17.
- Series P: a quarterly dividend of
$1,531.25per share ( $.3828125per each depositary share, 4,000 of which represent one share of Series P preferred stock) payable Nov. 1to shareholders of record Oct. 17.
- Series Q: a quarterly dividend of
$1,343.75per share ( $.3359375per each depositary share, 4,000 of which represent one share of Series Q preferred stock) payable Dec. 1to shareholders of record Nov. 15.
- Series R: a semi-annual dividend of
$2,425per share ( $24.25per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series R preferred stock) payable Dec. 1to shareholders of record Nov. 15.
- Series S: a semi-annual dividend of
$2,500per share ( $25per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series S preferred stock) payable Nov. 1to shareholders of record Oct. 17.
