PNC Declares Cash Dividend of 75 Cents

PITTSBURGH – PNC Financial Services Group announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 75 cents per common share.

The dividend is payable Nov. 5 to shareholders of record Oct. 17.

In the second quarter, PNC reported net income of $1.1 billion, or $2.10 per common share.

The board also declared a cash dividend on the following series of preferred stocks:

Series B: a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share payable Dec. 10 to shareholders of record Nov. 17.

per share payable to shareholders of record Nov. 17. Series P: a quarterly dividend of $1,531.25 per share ( $.3828125 per each depositary share, 4,000 of which represent one share of Series P preferred stock) payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record Oct. 17 .

per share ( per each depositary share, 4,000 of which represent one share of Series P preferred stock) payable to shareholders of record . Series Q: a quarterly dividend of $1,343.75 per share ( $.3359375 per each depositary share, 4,000 of which represent one share of Series Q preferred stock) payable Dec. 1 to shareholders of record Nov. 15 .

per share ( per each depositary share, 4,000 of which represent one share of Series Q preferred stock) payable to shareholders of record . Series R: a semi-annual dividend of $2,425 per share ( $24.25 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series R preferred stock) payable Dec. 1 to shareholders of record Nov. 15 .

per share ( per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series R preferred stock) payable to shareholders of record . Series S: a semi-annual dividend of $2,500 per share ( $25 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series S preferred stock) payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record Oct. 17 .

