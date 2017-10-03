Banking & Finance

PNC Declares Cash Dividend of 75 Cents
By Blank | October 3, 2017

Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

PITTSBURGH – PNC Financial Services Group announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 75 cents per common share.

The dividend is payable Nov. 5 to shareholders of record Oct. 17.

In the second quarter, PNC reported net income of $1.1 billion, or $2.10 per common share.

The board also declared a cash dividend on the following series of preferred stocks:

  • Series B: a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share payable Dec. 10 to shareholders of record Nov. 17.
  • Series P: a quarterly dividend of $1,531.25 per share ($.3828125 per each depositary share, 4,000 of which represent one share of Series P preferred stock) payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record Oct. 17.
  • Series Q: a quarterly dividend of $1,343.75 per share ($.3359375 per each depositary share, 4,000 of which represent one share of Series Q preferred stock) payable Dec. 1 to shareholders of record Nov. 15.
  • Series R: a semi-annual dividend of $2,425 per share ($24.25 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series R preferred stock) payable Dec. 1 to shareholders of record Nov. 15.
  • Series S: a semi-annual dividend of $2,500 per share ($25 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series S preferred stock) payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record Oct. 17.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like: