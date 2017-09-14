PNC Foundation Gives $500K for Disaster Relief

0 0 0 0

PITTSBURGH, Pa. –The PNC Foundation and PNC Bank are donating $500,000 for disaster relief efforts to help those impacted by Hurricane Irma.

A $250,000 grant will be given to the American Red Cross to be used for disaster relief efforts related to Hurricane Irma. Another $250,000 in funding will be allocated after the need in the impacted communities can be more fully assessed and understood.

The foundation will also match PNC employee contributions to the American Red Cross that support the Hurricane Irma relief effort, up to a total of $150,000 .

“PNC will continue to work together with community leaders to assist with relief efforts,” said Cressman Bronson , PNC regional president for Florida East .

The PNC Foundation , which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group , supports organizations that provide services for the benefit of communities in which it has a presence.

