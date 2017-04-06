PNC Financial Group Names Faucher Chief Economist

0 0 2 0

PITTSBURGH – PNC Financial Services Group announced Wednesday that Augustine (Gus) Faucher has been named chief economist effective immediately. Faucher succeeds Stuart G. Hoffman, who is retiring and transitioning to a new PNC role as senior economic adviser.

“We look forward to Gus’s leadership and insight that will help the company and our customers to navigate through the economic cycles moving forward,” said William S. Demchak, PNC chairman, president and CEO in a statement.

Faucher joined PNC in 2011 and most recently served as deputy chief economist. He will lead the economics team and be responsible for PNC’s National Economic Outlook, market expectations surveys and share his insights with clients, business and civic groups, and media outlets.

As senior economic adviser, Hoffman will work with PNC clients to provide expert analysis and forecasts for national, regional and global economic and financial trends.

